NWA 74 Night 1 Full Results 8.27.2022: National Heavyweight Championship, World Women’s Championship, & More
NWA held Night 1 of NWA 74 today in St. Louis, MO (per Fightful). You can find the full results and see some highlights below.
*The Country Gentlemen def. Gold Rush
*Rhett Titus def. VSK
*Rodney Mack (w/ Aron Stevens) def. The Pope
*EC3 def. Mims
*Beelzebub’s Bedlam: The Miserably Faithful def. The Ill Begotten
*Chris Adonis def. Odinson
*NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide def. Kerry Morton
*Rolando Freeman def. Matt Cardona
*Burke Invitational Gauntlet: Max The Impaler wins
*NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Cyon (w/ Austin Idol) def. Jax Dane (w/ Chris Silvio, Esq.)
*Tables Match: Bully Ray def. Mike Knox
*NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelión (w/ Damián 666) def. Hawx Aerie
*NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille def. Taya Valkyrie
It's #FightNight!
WE ARE LIVE WITH NIGHT 1 of #NWA74 on #FITE.
▶️ https://t.co/x7HHYzvSf0@nwa pic.twitter.com/K17ja4UUKX
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 28, 2022
We have NEW @nwa Tag Team Champions!
La Rebelión has done it again! #NWA74 @Bestia666tj @familiadtj #Mechawolf pic.twitter.com/VvMSJgEP48
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 28, 2022
When she said "One-time Champ" she meant it.@Kamille_brick is STILL @nwa Women's World Champion.
Now she has Max The Impaler tomorrow on Night 2 of #NWA74 pic.twitter.com/KhGrtG0gKr
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 28, 2022
