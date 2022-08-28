NWA 74 Night 1 Full Results 8.27.2022: National Heavyweight Championship, World Women’s Championship, & More

NWA held Night 1 of NWA 74 today in St. Louis, MO (per Fightful). You can find the full results and see some highlights below.

*The Country Gentlemen def. Gold Rush

*Rhett Titus def. VSK

*Rodney Mack (w/ Aron Stevens) def. The Pope

*EC3 def. Mims

*Beelzebub’s Bedlam: The Miserably Faithful def. The Ill Begotten

*Chris Adonis def. Odinson

*NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide def. Kerry Morton

*Rolando Freeman def. Matt Cardona

*Burke Invitational Gauntlet: Max The Impaler wins

*NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Cyon (w/ Austin Idol) def. Jax Dane (w/ Chris Silvio, Esq.)

*Tables Match: Bully Ray def. Mike Knox

*NWA World Tag Team Championship: La Rebelión (w/ Damián 666) def. Hawx Aerie

*NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille def. Taya Valkyrie