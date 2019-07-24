NWA and ROH Are No Longer Working Together, Nick Aldis No Longer Set For ROH Summer Supercard

PWInsider reports that Ring of Honor and the National Wrestling Alliance are no longer working together and NWA Champion Nick Aldis isn’t advertised for ROH Summer Supercard on August 9. NWA Vice President Dave Lagana, who was producing the ROH pre-tapes during the last seven months, finished with the company this past weekend too.

It was decided for the companies to stop working together, although the split is said to be “amicable” and they may team up again later on. NWA President Billy Corgan plans to focus on producing a weekly NWA series later this year once he finishes his current Smashing Pumpkins tour.

Current ROH stars PCO and Brody King are the NWA Tag Team Champions.