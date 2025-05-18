NWA Crockett Cup 2025 Results: Natalya Challenges For Women’s World Title, More

The NWA Crockett Cup 2025 took place on Saturday, with WWE’s Natalya battling for the Women’s World Championship and more. You can see the results from the 2300 Arena show in Philadelphia below, per Cagematch.net:

* NWA World Television Championship Match: Bryan Idol def. Carson Drake

* No Limits Match: Natalia Markova def. Kylie Paige

* Non-Title Match: Tiffany Nieves & Valentina Rossi defeat The Island Twins

* Chain Match: Wrecking Ball Legursky def. Jay Bradley

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Mims def. Max The Impaler

* Silas Mason def. Alex Hammerstone

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kenzie Paige def. Nattie Neidhart

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Thom Latimer def. Colby Corino and Rhino

* 2025 Crockett Cup Finals: The Immortals defeat The Colons