NWA Crockett Cup Night Two Results: Tournament Finals, More
NWA held night two of the 2023 Crockett Cup on Sunday, with the tournament finals and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:
* NWA United States Tag Team Championship Gauntlet Match: The Country Gentlemen def. The Now, The Fixers, Magnum Muscle, Daisy Kill & Talos, TNT, The Spectaculars, Toxin & Arez, and SVGS
* Thrillbilly Silas Mason defeated Dan Maff
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: M95 defeated Angelina Love & Max The Impaler
* NWA World Women’s Television Championship Match: Ruthie Jay defeated Kenzie Paige by DQ
* Crockett Cup Quarterfinal Match:: Jinetes del Aire defeated The Brothers of Funstruction
* Crockett Cup Quarterfinal Match:: Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch defeated The Mortons
* Crockett Cup Quarterfinal Match:: The Midnight Riders defeated The Immortals
* Crockett Cup Quarterfinal Match:: Blunt Force Trauma defeated La Rebelión
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: EC3 defeated Thom Latimer
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Scramble Match: Colby Corino def. Joe Alonzo, Flip Gordon, Gaagz The Gymp, PJ Hawx, Eric Jackson, & Jarron Fulton
* Crockett Cup Semifinal Match: Blunt Force Trauma defeated Jinetes del Aire
* Crockett Cup Semifinal Match: Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch defeated The Midnight Riders
* Unsanctioned Match: Masked Man vs. Cyon ended via referee stoppage after Austin Idol turned on Cyon.
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille defeated Natalia Markova
* Crockett Cup Finals: Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch defeated Blunt Force Trauma
