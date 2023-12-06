NWA Powerrr Results 12.5.23: National Title Match, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw Silas Mason defend the National Heavyweight Championship and more. You can see the results from the show and the full video below, per Fightful:

* Country Gentlemen def. Slime Ballz

* Samantha Starr cut a promo saying she will be known as Ms. Starr going forward and put herself over as a third-generation performer. She introduced Chelsea as her new assistant and said she got her a championship match against Max The Impaler.

* NWA World Women’s Television Championship Match: Max The Impaler def. Chelsea

* The New Spectaculars 2.0 def. The Outrunners

* Colby Corino & Pretty Empowered were interviewed about their upcoming matches and Corino knocked Pretty Empowered for not paying attention to what they do.

* Joe Alonzo def. Rey Fury and Luke Kurtis

* Daisy Kill & Talos talked backstage about losing the NWA US Tag Titles.

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Silas Mason def. Devan Dixon. Kerry Morton & Alex Taylor attacked Dixon after the match, with EC3 and Jax Dane making the save.