NWA PowerrrSurge Results 6.1.21: Nick Aldis Cuts Promo on Trevor Murdoch, More

The latest episode of NWA PowerrrSurge aired on Tuesday, featuring Nick Aldis addressing his next challenger in Trevor Murdoch and more. You can see the results from the show below per Fightful. It aired on FITE TV.

– Kamille cuts a promo on Thunder Rosa. She plans on bringing the NWA Women’s Title back to the NWA by defeating Serena Deeb at NWA When Our Shadows Falls. She says Nick Aldis has no reason to kick her out of Strictly Business because he knows what she brings to the table

– Billy Corgan believes Trevor Murdoch is championship material.

– Kamille and Thom Latimer discuss their relationship. Latimer doesn’t believe Aldis will turn his back on them. Latimer also talks about his NWA Tag Team Title bout at When Our Shadows Fall. He likes taking naked pictures with title belts.

– Tim Storm & Sal Rinauro def. PJ & Luke Hawx

– Nick Aldis takes issue with May Valentine’s line of questioning. Aldis is exhausted being the leader of the company and says he’s not afraid of Trevor Murdoch. Aldis believes Strictly Business will walk away with all the gold at When Our Shadows Fall.

– Billy Corgan praises Kamille and talks about her relationship with Latimer. He also talks about the NWA Tag Team Title bout at When Our Shadows Fall.