NWA Clarifies That Upcoming Reality Show Will Air On CW App
THe NWA has issued a statement to clarify that their upcoming reality series will air on The CW’s streaming service. Announcer Joe Galli had said in an interview with Knockouts and 3 Counts (per Fightful) that the as-yet-unnamed reality series would be airing “on The CW, on their traditional network.”
The NWA posted a statement on Twitter on Friday to clarify that the series will air on The CW’s streaming platform (i.e. the CW App). The statement reads:
“Please note a correction:
In a recent interview, NWA lead announcer Joe Galli misspoke in stating that the NWA’s as-yet unnamed and unscripted show would air on @TheCW Network’s broadcast channel. Rather, that same unscripted effort will soon premiere on @TheCW streaming platform, which notably will also exclusively host future episodes of NWA Powerrrr starting February 6.
The CW App is free for download, and requires no local cable provider for access to their great library of shows.”
Correction: pic.twitter.com/G81wlUdUQs
— NWA (@nwa) January 20, 2024