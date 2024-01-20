NWA Clarifies That Upcoming Reality Show Will Air On CW App

THe NWA has issued a statement to clarify that their upcoming reality series will air on The CW’s streaming service. Announcer Joe Galli had said in an interview with Knockouts and 3 Counts (per Fightful) that the as-yet-unnamed reality series would be airing “on The CW, on their traditional network.”

The NWA posted a statement on Twitter on Friday to clarify that the series will air on The CW’s streaming platform (i.e. the CW App). The statement reads: