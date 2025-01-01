wrestling / News
NWA Pays Tribute to Jax Dane With New Video
December 31, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane passed away at the age of 48 due to heart complications. The National Wrestling Alliance has paid tribute to Dane with a new video, which you can see below.
