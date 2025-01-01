wrestling / News

NWA Pays Tribute to Jax Dane With New Video

December 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA - Jax Dane passing Image Credit: NWA

As previously reported, former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane passed away at the age of 48 due to heart complications. The National Wrestling Alliance has paid tribute to Dane with a new video, which you can see below.

