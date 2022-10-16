wrestling / News
NWA USA Results 10.15.22: Homicide Retains Junior Heavyweight Title
The NWA streamed a new episode of NWA USA earlier today on Youtube, with the Jr. Heavyweight title on the line. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered in a non-title match.
* Thom Latimer cut a promo on EC3.
* Kratos said that Aron Stevens is not retired and will fight him.
* NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) def. Doug Williams
* Cyon and Austin Idol promise Cyon will be at Hard Times 3 even though he’s injured.
* 3-on-2 Handicap Match: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. Alex Taylor, Jeremiah Plunkett and Mercurio
* Question Mark wants to fight Kratos
* Matt Taven comments on a match against Trevor Murdoch.
* The Last Man Standing match between Anthony Mayweather and Jax Dane never starts. Mayweather comes out with his son and won’t fight. Jax insults him and they begin to brawl.