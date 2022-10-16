NWA USA Results 10.15.22: Homicide Retains Junior Heavyweight Title

The NWA streamed a new episode of NWA USA earlier today on Youtube, with the Jr. Heavyweight title on the line. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered in a non-title match.

* Thom Latimer cut a promo on EC3.

* Kratos said that Aron Stevens is not retired and will fight him.

* NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) def. Doug Williams

* Cyon and Austin Idol promise Cyon will be at Hard Times 3 even though he’s injured.

* 3-on-2 Handicap Match: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. Alex Taylor, Jeremiah Plunkett and Mercurio

* Question Mark wants to fight Kratos

* Matt Taven comments on a match against Trevor Murdoch.

* The Last Man Standing match between Anthony Mayweather and Jax Dane never starts. Mayweather comes out with his son and won’t fight. Jax insults him and they begin to brawl.