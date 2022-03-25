Knockouts Tag Title Fatal Four-Way Match Added to Impact Multiverse of Matches

Impact Wrestling has added four-way match for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships to their Multiverse of Matches event over WrestleMania weekend. The company announced on Friday that The Influence (Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne) will defend their titles against Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw and Lady Frost, and The Decay (Havok and Rosemary) on the show.

You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on April 1st in Dallas, Texas and airs on FITE TV:

* Impact X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Trey Miguel vs. Vincent vs. Chris Bey vs. Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack vs. Jordynne Grace

* Champ Champ Challenge Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBD

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championships Match: Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. Savannah Evans and Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary and Havok vs. Gisele Shaw and Lady Frost

* Non-Title Match: The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers

* Jay White vs. Chris Sabin

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Edwards

* Mickie James and Nick Aldis vs. Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona

* Moose and PCO vs. Josh Alexander and Jonah

* Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey