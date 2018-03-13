NXT Women Expected To Be Part of Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal

The Wrestling Observer reports that several women from NXT are expected to fill out the Fabulous Moolah Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, which was announced today. One of the points of the match for WWE is to allow most of the women on the roster to be on WrestleMania, the same way the Andre the Giant Battle Royal does for men.

Alexa Bliss, Charlotte, Asuka and Nia Jax are already set to have matches at WrestleMania, so they won’t be part of the Battle Royal.