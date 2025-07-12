Winfree’s NXT Great American Bash Review 7.12.25  

Hey there people and welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of NXT Great American Bash, I’m Robert Winfree and I’ll be your host for the event. Things are being kept pretty straight forward for this event, our main event is Oba Femi defending the NXT title against Pro Wrestling Noah’s Yoshiki Inamura. We’ve also got Jordynne Grace teaming up with Blake Monroe (FKA Mariah May) against Fatal Influence of Jacy Jane and Fallon Henley, Sol Ruca defending the women’s North American title against Izzi Dame, Ethan Page defending the North American title against Ricky Saints, and we’ll get some athletic high spots from Je’Von Evans against Jasper Troy. Page and Saints will be in a Falls Count Anywhere match and this likely will blowoff their feud, but they’ve been doing solid work together and I imagine this one will be good. It’s not a very big card but there’s no fat on it either and we should be in for a good overall event. With that said let’s get to the action.

We see wrestlers arrive before getting the video intro about the history of the Great American Bash.

Match #1: Je’Von Evans vs. Jasper Troy

Evans enters the match with taped up ribs. Troy overpowers Evans early then Evans slaps him to enrage the monster. More punches from Evans but Troy cuts him off with a knee to the body. Head kick from Evans then he runs around the apron then tries a crossbody but Troy catches him, Evans then slips free and lands a dropkick. Troy stalls a hurricanrana and Troy slips around to catch a Sleeper hold. They tumble over the top rope and to the floor then Troy with a sort of spinebuster to the edge of the ring. Back in the ring Evans kicks Troy in the face then whiffs an enziguri but Troy sells anyway only for Troy to then grab Evans by the throat and drive him over the ropes to the floor. On the floor again Troy tosses Evans between the ring and the barricade. Troy carries Evans up the steps and tosses him back into the ring. Running splash from Troy then another one to the back of Evans.

Evans tries to fight back with chops and punches but Troy hits a scoop slam only to then miss an elbow drop. Some stick and move strikes from Evans then he tries a German suplex but Troy blocks it. Superkick from Evans then Troy catches him jumping and drops him rib first over the top turnbuckle a couple of times then hits a backbreaker and tosses Evans aside. Corner avalanche from Troy then body blows and he tosses Evans around again. Kneeling abdominal stretch from Troy then he adds a few body blows before hauling Evans up but Evans flips free then lands a boot to get some space. Evans lands a few strikes then a kick to the face but his body gives out when he tries a springboard move. Troy steps on the ribs then misses a Vader Bomb. Evans kicks the knee of Troy then he lays in more punches, he’s the better striker of the two and batters Troy in the corner. Superkick from Evans then he counters a chokeslam with a German suplex attempt but again Troy fights him off. Evans hits a springboard crossbody for barely a 2 count but the Troy blocks a springboard Cutter so Evans hits a flipping kick for a near fall.

Troy misses a corner charge and Evans then hits a nice looking dive. Evans moves back into the ring, Troy follows him but Evans hits the bouncing German suplex despite missing the ropes a bit. Now Evans goes up top, Frog Splash connects but only another near fall. Troy blocks a Cutter and spikes Evans with a chokeslam then the running body avalanche. Evans counters a Black Hole Slam with a Sunset Flip and gets the surprise 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Je’Von Evans won in 13:38

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Good little match, Troy is a passable monster and base for Evans while Evans does a great job fighting from underneath. Evans being the better striker was a nice little wrinkle to the story, normally they don’t play that angle with giant and cruiserweight style matches.

We get a little video from Channing Lorenzo and his Heritage Cup stuff. His Cup was stolen when he went to challenge Matt Bloom at the training facility.

Sol Ruca and Zaria get an interview in the back, Ruca is riding high after her Smackdown match last night and now she’s focused on defending her title. Zaria has Ruca’s back tonight and they’ll take the women’s tag team titles tomorrow.

Match #2 – NXT women’s North American Title Match: (c) Sol Ruca w/ Zaria vs. Izzi Dame w/ Tatum Paxley

Paxley and Zaria get into it at the bell which allows Dame to get the drop on Ruca with a Sky High powerbomb but the ref is slow making the count and Ruca gets a foot on the rope before the pin. Dame with some corner offense then a fireman’s carry flapjack. Knee from Ruca then a top rope dropkick. Dame heads to the floor and Ruca punts her from the apron then a bit of an ugly hurricanrana. Not sure that was well thought out. Back in the ring Ruca lands a running knee for a 2 count. Dame drops Ruca over the top rope then follows with a fireman’s carry to gutbuster. Some knees to the body from Dame including a kitchen sink knee lift for a 2 count. Backbreaker from Dame then Ruca counters a knee lift with a roll up for 2 only for Dame to then land a clothesline.

Dame grabs a rest hold, Ruca fights out of it then fires up with back elbows only for Dame to hit a big boot for a 2 count. Again Ruca fires up with shoulder blocks then some corner work. Dame avoids a knee and grabs a roll up for 2, Ruca then hits her Backstabber variant to send Dame out of the ring again. Moonsault from Ruca off the ring corner, that was a little awkward. Back in the ring Ruca with a front flip then clothesline. They head up top, Ruca gets tossed down by Dame who then follows with a diving Codebreaker for a 2 count. Both women start trading elbows, it’s pretty even until Ruca lands a bit of a reaping enziguri. Dame heads up top but Ruca kicks her then jumps up to the top rope and hits the avalanche X-Factor and both women are down. Dame kind of kicks Ruca in the back but then runs into a high kick only to catch a springing Ruca with a chokeslam. Over rotated back suplex follows but Dame still can’t find a 3 count.

Dame heads up top again but jumps into a superkick, she avoids a Soul Snatcher though and climbs up top with Ruca. Ruca flips out of a nothing move then hits a Spear but Dame is too close to the ropes and Paxley gets her foot on the rope to avoid the pin. Paxley then gets Speared in half by Zaria. Dame then walks into a Soul Snatcher and Ruca retains.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Sol Ruca retained the title in 11:43

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Some decent ideas in here but there was some execution issues that couldn’t be ignored. Ruca also still seems to do a lot of things just because she can rather than because they make the most sense or have the most meaning.

Little Lola Vice video then we see Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe getting ready for their match.

Match #3 – Falls Count Anywhere NXT North American Title Match: (c) Ethan Page vs. Ricky Saints

Saints attacks as Page makes his entrance and hits a Spear. They head out of the ring but there’s no safe space for Page and Saints is all over him. Saints with some kendo stick shots but Page back drops him over the barricade into a trashcan. Page then whacks Saints with the can and they start brawling into the crowd. Saints gets the better of things as they fight in a hallway then out a door. They’re by the concession stand and Saints keeps up the advantage but Page picks him up and rams him back first into a pillar then grabs a Boston Crab. Page just bails on the hold for no good reason then looks for an Ego’s Edge into the pillar but Saints slips free and shoves him into the post. Punches from Saints, then Page fights back but takes a tossing F5 style move through a merch table but only a 2 count. They fight back down to the ringside area where Page launches Saints into the ring steps. Page gets a chair and sends it into the ring.

The crowd want tables, Page finds another chair and wraps it around the neck of Saints then runs him into the ring post to attack the throat. That gets a 2 count. That second chair goes into the ring as well. Page gets yet more chairs but misses a chair shot to Saints who then uses a fire extinguisher, that’s always a fun spot. Extinguisher shots from Saints then he exposes a barricade and takes one segment off and drops it on Page. The barricade segment goes into the ring as well then Saints cracks Page with a chair. Saints goes into the ring and sets the barricade up in a corner then stomps on the head of Page. Fully in the ring now Saints gets picked up and Page rams him into the corner, non-barricade one, then sets him up top and chops him. Page sets up a couple of chairs seat to seat then tries an iconoclast but Saints counters then hits a facebuster to drop Page onto the chair because whoever sets it gets it. Saints sets the chairs up back to back, that’s going to go badly for him and on cue Page with a back body drop onto those chairs then a suplex onto the barricade all for a near fall.

Page hits Saints with a chair then sets up a four set of chairs seat to seat. Corner punches from Page then he sets Saints up top and climbs up with him, he’s looking for a superplex but Saints fights free and bites Page then powerbombs him onto the set of chairs but again only a near fall. Page rolls out of the ring, both men are staggering into the back area again and we see Jasper Troy still upset about his earlier loss. They fight into the technical area and Saints lands a right hand then hits Page with a sandal that was around. Saints runs into Troy, Troy then crushes Saints with a Black Hole Slam onto some equipment. They head back to the ring, Page in charge now but Saints hits him with a chair then punches Page to the entrance ramp. Page pulls Saints out and gets back dropped onto the ramp, Saints then hits a tornado DDT springing off the ref and that gets a 2 count. They both move towards the production area, Page back drops Saints to avoid a Roshambo. Page tries Ego’s Edge and throws Saints off the stage through a couple of tables to the floor and that’ll be enough to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ethan Page retained the title in 14:55

Rating: 4 stars

Thoughts: Well that was more fun than I expected, some nasty looking hardcore spots but in a good way. They sold the hatred and emotion well, it did feel a little rushed in parts like they really wanted 3 more minutes or so to let some spots breathe. Troy getting involved helps protect Saints a bit and gives them both something to move into next. All in all good stuff from both men here.

NXT’s next big event will be Heatwave.

Time for a contract signing next. Ava brings out the participants for the TNA world title match at Slammiversary. First is Mike Santana, then Joe Hendry, and closing with the TNA champion Trick Williams. All three men sit around the table in the ring and Ava reminds us they need to sign the contract. Santana talks first, he plays with the crowd then says being the standard bearer for TNA but also in a WWE ring means something. The TNA title means something to him as well, while Trick takes it for granted. He thinks Trick has gone soft and next week he’ll find out if Hollywood Trick is all sizzle. Oh and Hendry, he didn’t forget about you because he respects what Hendry did but at the end of the day he’s standing in Santana’s way. TNA was built on the backs of the best professional wrestlers and at Slammiversary he’ll be the man to bring it back to those roots. Santana signs. Hendry talks next, he wants to get back to taking TNA to heights instead of going back to roots. He never should have lost that title, and Trick has been hiding behind goons but there’s no one left to protect Trick. Next Sunday Trick goes behind enemy lines and Hendry will make him believe again. Hendry then signs the contract. Trick asks if they got that out of their system. But here’s some advice, put some respect on his name because he’s him while Santana and Hendry aren’t. He’s the one with stroke, he’s the one carrying two brands. This isn’t about believing, or promises to your daughter, it’s about getting the job done. Trick says he’s the greatest TNA champion of all time, that gets an AJ Styles chant which is correct. Heck Magnus might even rank about Trick. He says he doesn’t need help and it’s still gonna be TrickNA. Trick signs but Hendry stops him from leaving the ring. Hendry and Santana agree that the title is coming back to TNA, and that Trick talks too much. They attack Trick and double back suplex him through the table. Well they’ll be in the next Botchamania if nothing else. Santana and Hendry then pose and argue over the title belt.

Dark State interrupt the next ad read, they attack Hendry and Santana in the ring and leave them laying. OK then.

Tony D’Angelo recaps the rise and fall of his family in NXT. It was him who stole the Heritage Cup and he wraps it in a bag then tosses it off a bridge into a river.

Josh Briggs hypes up Yoshiki Inamura, Inamura will be champion but wants to do it with honor next. Interesting choice to main event with the women’s tag match.

Match #4 – NXT Title Match: (c) Oba Femi vs. Yoshiki Inamura w/ Josh Briggs

33 minutes between matches. They tie up, neither man gets a power edge. Another tie up and they jockey for position then Femi grabs a side headlock then hits a shoulder block. Inamura pops right up though and they tie up again then they transition into a test of strength spot. Some shoulder strikes go back and forth then Femi starts bending Inamura over but then misses an elbow drop. Another tie up, Femi grabs another side headlock and rides Inamura down to the mat. Inamura tries to shift into a pin, that gets 2 then they fight up and Femi tosses Inamura out of the corner. Femi catches Inamura and throws him overhead. Inamura pops up and flexes then offers a sumo spot and he shoves Femi over. Corner avalanche from Inamura then a shoulder block for a 1 count. Elbow drop from Inamura then he goes up top but Femi rolls out of the ring. Inamura moves to the apron but runs into a jumping chop from Femi. They head to the apron, Inamura slips off of Femi’s shoulders and shoves him down to the floor then follows with a diving shoulder block. They head back into the ring and Inamura picks up Femi for a spinning scoop slam and a 2 count. Femi catches Inamura and hits a Big Ending for a 2 count.

Femi stomps away at Inamura then stands on him. Some knees to the body from Femi then he drops Inamura across the top rope for a 2 count again. Femi with a gutbuster, then another one. Surfboard stretch from Femi, Inamura fights up to his feet then counters a back suplex into a crossbody for a 2 count. Crucifix attempt from Inamura but only 2 then he runs into a spinebuster and Femi gets a near fall. They fight over a suplex, eventually it’s Inamura who lands the suplex. Sumo rush from Inamura then strikes in the corner. More strikes from Inamura then a lovely rolling elbow. Inamura with a deadlift bridging German suplex, impressive, but only a near fall. Inamura goes up top for the Yoshiki Splash but Femi avoids then runs into Inamura and we get a ref bump in the corner. Briggs then whacks Femi in the back of the head with the NXT title. Inamura goes up for the Yoshiki Splash but he sees Briggs holding the belt and objects. He doesn’t want to win that way.

Running headbutt from Inamura, another Yoshiki Splash this one connects but there’s no ref so Inamura only gets a visual win. Briggs tries to hand Inamura some chain, he wont and Femi then hits a chokeslam for a near fall. They start trading elbows and chops, an overhead chop from Inamura then he hits a kind of pump handle bomb for a near fall. Briggs then gets knocked off the apron by Femi and Inamura rolls up Femi for 2. Fall From Grace connects and that’ll do it as Femi retains.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Oba Femi retained the title in 13:17

Rating: 3.5 stars

Thoughts: Fun sprint style match, and these two gave the feel of a real contest. Femi looked more vulnerable than usual and Inamura really overperformed here. The Briggs stuff knocked this down a bit but it was also the point as it gets Inamura his next program, though I think a brief Inamura title run might also have been fun.

In the back Trick talks with Ava, he wants to know what Ava’s doing about what happened to him. Ava recapped what happened and insinuates that Trick and Dark State are aligned and makes a six man tag on Tuesday. Trick, Hendry, and Santana against Dark State. That makes Booker T laugh at the desk.

In the back Femi gets an interview, he feels bad for Inamura but even with Briggs getting involved the right man won. Inamura walks over and appreciates the match then apologizes for Briggs. Femi says Inamura deserves a rematch. Briggs interrupts things and they start shoving leading to a pull apart.

Match #5 – Tag Team Match: Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe vs. Fatal Influence (Jacy Jane and Fallon Henley) w/ Jazmyn Nyx

Grace and Fallon start, they tie up and jockey for position but Fallon slips free and lands a back chop. Grace starts laying into Fallon in the corner, Fallon then gets rammed into the corner. Chop from Grace then a double back chop, Manhattan Drop and side slam to flapjack. Jane tags in but misses a pump kick, she tries an O’Connor Roll but can’t find a pin, they trade a few more pin attempts but neither woman gets an edge and they stand off. Blake wants in and Grace tags out. They tie up, Jane misses a cheap shot then Blake goes after the arm of Jane. Jane escapes an arm wringer, Blake then returns the favor but Jane yanks her down by the hair but misses a senton then Blake lands a dropkick. Fallon tags in but takes a dropkick. Grace tags in and then slams Blake onto Fallon, Blake then tosses Grace onto Fallon as well for a 2 count. Blake tags back in and chops Fallon then hits a spinning side slam. Nyx with a cheap shot behind the refs back and Fallon takes over.

Jane tags in and lays in corner kicks to Blake as they’re looking to keep her isolated. Fallon tags in but Blake slips away from them and tags in Grace. Grace runs wild on Jane and Fallon including a double back body drop. Fallon and Jane head out of the ring, Grace chases Fallon but runs into a pump kick from Jane. Back in the ring Fallon covers for 2. Jane tags in and they hit a double suplex on Grace. Grace fights out of a facelock then lands elbows but Jane cuts her off with a back elbow. Seated superkick from Jane then Fallon tags back in. Running elbow from Fallon gets a 2 count. Some rapid tags from Fatal Influence as they keep Grace isolated. Corner chops from Jane then Fallon tags back in. Grace clocks Jane then picks up Fallon for the rolling Death Valley Driver and both women are down. Blake gets the hot tag and runs wild including a couple of Sling Blades.

Jane heads up top but Blake hits a Trish style hurricanrana then follows with a dropkick for 2. Blake and Jane head to the apron, Jane avoids a piledriver then Blake tries the cartwheel powerbomb, Fallon tries to help and mostly that lets Nyx kick Blake. Back in the ring Fallon tags in and Blake sort of takes a blockbuster but that didn’t land. Blake avoids a kick and grabs a Gannosuke Clutch for 2 then headbutts Fallon and Grace tags in to hit a spinebuster. Things break down a bit but no pin results. Grace tries the Torture Rack Bomb but Fallon slips free and they brawl on the ramp ending with Fallon hitting a Spear back into the ring. Both women crawl over and tag out, Blake and Jane then trade elbows for a bit. Jane with some kicks including an enziguri but Blake avoids a corner rush and hits a German suplex. Fallon distracts the ref, Nyx then shoves Blake off the top rope. Masha Slammovich walks down and deals with Nyx but Blake takes a sandwich of knees so Grace has to save the match.

All four women move to corners and pull themselves up so we get a brawl for a bit. Grace and Fallon head to the apron, Fallon with a 619, Blake then clocks Fallon. Jane misses a Rolling Encore but lands a superkick. Blake avoids an O’Connor Roll and Grace lands a backfist on Jane then Blake follows up with the Kobashi DDT to get the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace won in 16:30

Rating: 3 stars

Thoughts: Alright match, a few odd spots and the Nyx interference overstayed its welcome to be sure. Blake and Grace worked well enough together and at this point Fallon and Jane are pretty well known commodities as neither seems to be changing things up. I’m not sure I’d have main evented with this match though.

Blake and Grace celebrate as the show ends.