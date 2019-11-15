NXT Injury Report: Mia Yim Listed as ‘Day to Day,’ Johnny Gargano Update, More

– WWE has released the latest NXT Injury Report video, with updates on Mia Yim, Johnny Gargano, and more. You can see the video below, which has the following updates (a mix of storyline and reality) after last night’s MXT:

* Mia Yim is “day to day” after suffering a nasal fracture and possible rib fractures during her ladder match with Io Shirai.

* Aliyah also sustained a nasal fracture along with a possible orbital floor fracture from her match with Xia Li. She is currently not medically cleared.

* Johnny Gargano is not medically cleared after being confirmed to have a cervical strain in his neck. There’s no word on when he’ll be back.

* There are no updates yet on Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, all of whom were attacked by Bayley on the episode.