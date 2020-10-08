wrestling / News
NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Ridge Holland, Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly, Dakota Kai
The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Ridge Holland, Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly, and Dakota Kai. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:
* Ridge Holland has undergone surgery after suffering an ankle dislocation and fracture, a right knee patellar dislocation, and a patellar tendon rupture on last night’s episode. He is, of course, not medically cleared to compete right now.
* As previously noted, Finn Balor is not cleared to compete after NXT Takeover 31 where he fractured his jaw in two places. He is currently on a liquid diet.
* Kyle O’Reilly suffered contusions and a swollen liver as a result of a kick from Balor and is not medically cleared to compete.
* Dakota Kai is also not medically cleared after her loss alongside Raquel Gonzalz to Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley on last night’s episode. She was suffering from back and neck pain after the match.
