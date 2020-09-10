NXT Ratings Down From Last Week For Super Tuesday II

WWE aired another special ‘Super Tuesday’ episode of NXT a couple of days ago, featuring an NXT title match to kick things off between Finn Balor and Adam Cole. The episode was actually down from last week‘s Tuesday episode. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT drew 838,000 viewers and got an 0.22 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

While this is a drop from last week (which had 849,000 viewers and an 0.26 rating), it’s still a better number than the show was getting opposite AEW Dynamite. Prior to these recent weeks of running unopposed, NXT had been pulling under 800,000 viewers every week in 2020 and the last time they hit 0.22 was July. So the numbers this week should still make WWE happy about their decision to air the program on Tuesdays.

NXT was good enough to get #15 in the top cable shows for the evening, behind the NBA Playoffs, the NHL Conference finals, shows on Fox News and MSNBC, MTV’s Teen Mom II and HGTV’s Good Bones. The #1 show for the night was one of two NBA games for the night, which began around ninety minutes into NXT. It drew 4,649,000 viewers and a 2.02 rating. The #2 show was the other NBA game, which had its final ninety minutes air during NXT’s time slot.