NXT Referee Jessika Carr Officiates Main Roster Match on Smackdown

– NXT referee Jessika Carr officiated a main roster match on this week’s Smackdown. As you can see below, Carr — who has worked the Mae Young Classic and NXT — oversaw the Ember Moon vs. Natalya match on this week’s episode. The match had a no-contest finish as Natalya had Moon in the Sharpshooter on the outside of the ring and refused to let go until Bayley came down and made the save.

Carr is WWE’s first full-time female referee, and previously worked last year’s WWE Evolution all-female PPV. There was a previous female ref, Rita Chatterton, but she was not full-time with the company and was let go in 1986 after a brief stint with the company. She would later claim on Geraldo in 1992 that she was sexually assaulted by Vince McMahon.