WWE News: NXT Referee Makes Reference To AEW, Triple H Q&A Set For After Takeover, Undisputed Era Hype Tonight’s Show
– NXT referee D.A. Brewer made a joke about AEW when promoting tonight’s NXT Takeover XXV.
I will bet you Double to Nothing that there’s nothing like #NXTTakeOver #NXT #WWE pic.twitter.com/EaOPWNiVzc
— D.A. Brewer (@DABrewerWWE) June 1, 2019
– Triple H will join Cathy Kelley after tonight’s NXT Takeover on Facebook Live for a Q&A.
– All four members of the Undisputed Era went on social media to hype up tonight’s NXT Takeover.
Tonight is the night that I right this wrong…tonight is the beginning of a new #ERA in @WWENXT…tonight, is mine. #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA #TakeOverXXV #ColevsGargano2 https://t.co/OEMgc4L3wD
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 1, 2019
Tonight will literally be the most Undisputed night in the history of @WWENXT. @roderickstrong shuts up the Riddler, @AdamColePro ruins Gargano’s fairytale & @theBobbyFish and myself ascend the ladder to tagteam legendary status. Can’t wait to hear our banger theme song 6 times!
— Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) June 1, 2019
