WWE News: NXT Referee Makes Reference To AEW, Triple H Q&A Set For After Takeover, Undisputed Era Hype Tonight’s Show

June 1, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE vs. AEW, Booker T

– NXT referee D.A. Brewer made a joke about AEW when promoting tonight’s NXT Takeover XXV.

– Triple H will join Cathy Kelley after tonight’s NXT Takeover on Facebook Live for a Q&A.

– All four members of the Undisputed Era went on social media to hype up tonight’s NXT Takeover.

