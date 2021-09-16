wrestling / News
NXT Talents Anriel Howard, Sean Tan, Josh Dawkins Get New Ring Names
Three NXT Talents have new ring names in Anriel Howard, Sean Tan, and Josh Dawkins. The three roster members have changed their names on social media and in the first two cases announced their new names, as you can see below.
Howard will be known as Lash Legend going forward, while Tan is Dante Chen. Dawkins is now known as Malik Blade.
WWE filed a trademark for Lash Legends last week.
If y’all ain’t ready, y’all better get ready. LASH LEGEND is about to show outtttt!!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/1r73ndyIMH
— Lash Legend (@lashlegendwwe) September 15, 2021
ARRIVAL. #DanteChen #WWE pic.twitter.com/fbZkksf1yP
— Dante Chen (@DanteChenWWE) September 12, 2021
LOOK AT THAT NEW SET! 😍 😍 😍 😍 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/AhWRD2TXdE
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2021
