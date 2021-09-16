NXT Talents Anriel Howard, Sean Tan, Josh Dawkins Get New Ring Names

Three NXT Talents have new ring names in Anriel Howard, Sean Tan, and Josh Dawkins. The three roster members have changed their names on social media and in the first two cases announced their new names, as you can see below.

Howard will be known as Lash Legend going forward, while Tan is Dante Chen. Dawkins is now known as Malik Blade.

WWE filed a trademark for Lash Legends last week.