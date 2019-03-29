NXT vs. EVOLVE Theme Set For For EVOLVE 126

– NXT will face off with EVOLVE’s roster at the latter company’s EVOLVE 126. WWN has announced that the show will feature an NXT vs. EVOLVE theme, with the following matches already signed:

* EVOLVE Championship Match (If Theory Is Still Champion) – Austin Theory defends vs. Raul Mendoza

* Pinfalls Count Anywhere – Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Eddie Kingston

* Special Challenge Match #1 – Shane Thorne vs. Curt Stallion

* Special Challenge Match #2 – Adrian Jaoude vs. Anthony Henry

* Eric Bugenhagen Will Perform Live At The Orpheum

* Lacey Lane Makes EVOLVE Debut

You can find out more and get tickets here.