nZo Responds to Simon Gotch ‘Burying Him,’ Says He Made Gotch ‘Famous’

– During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, wrestler nZo (aka former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore) spoke on his past heat with former WWE talent Simon Gotch and the shoot interview where Gotch “buries” nZo. nZo said the following on Simon Gotch (via Fightful):

“Literally, he’s famous for that one thing. Nobody remembers any matches he had. Nobody remembers any good matches he had. Nobody remembers anything in his life except he’s the guy that knocked out Enzo. I guess he holds a grudge and he’s really upset about it. I don’t have any hate in my heart for anybody. if I saw him, I wouldn’t say a fuckin’ word to him, he’s not worth my breath. On this conversation, congratulations kid, I made you famous.”