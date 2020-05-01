Oklahoma Governor Reportedly Trying to Bring in Pro Wrestling, MMA & Boxing

Pro wrestling may have another potential place to run shows in, as Oklahoma’s governor is said to be trying to bring wrestling, MMA and boxing into the state. The WON reports that Governor Kevin Stitt is looking to bring the industries in in order to generate revenue, with the idea being that there will be less political fallout by bringing in combat sports and wrestling which will have less media focus than traditional sports or other live entertainment.

Additionally, there are no pro wrestling, MMA or boxing unions so there will be less outside pressure over safety concerns. Obviously there are a loit of potential risks here as well. Stitt said earlier this week (per KUTL) that the state “continues to show we can safely proceed with Phase I of our plan to safely and measurably reopen on May 1.”