Only One Match Finalized For Wrestlemania At This Time

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that only one match has been finalized for this year’s Wrestlemania 37 event, and it’s the match involving Roman Reigns. Reigns’ opponent isn’t known at this time, but as noted last week, it won’t be Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Observer also confirmed a report from Ringside News that John Cena is a “100% lock” for the show, but the plan for his role or match has yet to be decided.

Sources who have been with the company for a long time say there’s never been a situation this late into Wrestlemania season where so few matches had been locked in or even teased on TV. The only long-term feuds that WWE is building right now are likely to be blown off before the event, including Charlotte Flair vs. Lacey Evans, Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens, Randy Orton vs. The Fiend and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella.

If Orton vs. Wyatt is set for Wrestlemania, which is now the rumor, this would be pushing it back from the original plan to have a Firefly Funhouse match at the Royal Rumble. It would also eliminate the previously rumored match between Edge and Orton, leaving Edge open for matches against Reigns or McIntyre.