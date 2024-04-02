Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced the opening match for tonight’s episode of NXT as it will be Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in a NXT Tag Team Title number one contender’s match

The winners will face NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin for the titles at Stand & Deliver. Here is the updated card for the show:

* Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes face-to-face segment

* Supernova Sessions with NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez

* Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport

* Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne

* Oba Femi vs. Joe Gacy

* Karmen Petrovic (w/ Natalya) vs. Lola Vice

* Von Wagner vs. Lexis King