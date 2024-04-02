wrestling / News
Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced the opening match for tonight’s episode of NXT as it will be Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in a NXT Tag Team Title number one contender’s match
The winners will face NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin for the titles at Stand & Deliver. Here is the updated card for the show:
* Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes face-to-face segment
* NXT Tag Team Title Number One Contender’s Match: Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro vs. Axiom & * Nathan Frazer vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
* Supernova Sessions with NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez
* Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport
* Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne
* Oba Femi vs. Joe Gacy
* Karmen Petrovic (w/ Natalya) vs. Lola Vice
* Von Wagner vs. Lexis King
🚨 🚨 🚨
The Triple Threat Tag Team Match that will decide who heads to #StandAndDeliver to fight for the #NXTTagTitles will KICK OFF #WWENXT TONIGHT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/yofiiqiCsY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2024
