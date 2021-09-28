wrestling / News
Openweight Title Match & More Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s NJPW Strong, including an Openweight Championship match and more. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Saturday on NJPW World:
* STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Lio Rush
* Chris Dickinson vs. Royce Isaacs
* JR Kratos vs. Fred Yehi
The full preview is below:
The third and final week of STRONG in the hot environment of Thunder Studios in Long Beach will see the Fighting Spirit Unleashed series come to a close with the STRONG Openweight Championship on the line in a big time main event.
Main event: STRONG Openweight Championship – Tom Lawlor vs Lio Rush
Filthy Tom Lawlor puts the STRONG Openweight Championship on the line in the main event, seeking his fourth defence against ‘Man of the Hour’ Lio Rush. Rush presents an exciting stylistic challenge for Lawlor in the FSU main event, bringing a pace and intensity that has made Lawlor sweat in preliminary tags on STRONG and at resurgence last month, and creating results that have granted this title bout. Yet it isn’t just pace that Rush brings; his amateur All American background means he is a proficient grappler, and will not be easily dominated by Lawlor’s submission work. Lawlor has sat at the top of the STRONG mountain for almost half a year now since winning New Japan Cup USA; could we be seeing a new champion crowned?
2nd Match: Chris Dickinson vs Royce Isaacs
This week’s STRONG is full of Team Filthy singles matches, as Royce Isaacs will step in the ring against Chris Dickinson in the second match of the night. Back in Tag Team Turbulence, Violence Unlimited moved past the West Coast Wrecking Crew to make the finals of the tournament, so Isaacs wants singes revenge for tag team defeat. Two of the most powerful wrestlers on the STRONG roster will make for a hard hitting battle this Saturday.
1st Match: JR Kratos vs Fred Yehi
Super heavyweight versus savageweight in the first match of the evening as Fred Yehi will take on JR Kratos. Yehi’s solid strength and pure wrestling ability is the match of anyone on STRONG, but how will he fare against the sheer power of STRONG’s Most Feared?
