Openweight Title Match & More Set For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s NJPW Strong, including an Openweight Championship match and more. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Saturday on NJPW World:

* STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Lio Rush

* Chris Dickinson vs. Royce Isaacs

* JR Kratos vs. Fred Yehi

