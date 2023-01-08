Opponents Set For Great Muta’s Final Match

The full list of competitors for the Great Muta’s final match have been announced. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Sunday that Muta will team with Darby Allin and String against Hakushi, AKIRA, and Naomichi Marufuji at Great Muta Final Bye Bye on January 22nd in Yokohama, Japan. Muta had been previously announced as teaming with Allin and Sting, though their opponents had not been announced at that time.

All three men on the opposing team have faced Muta several times throughout their careers.