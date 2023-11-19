Orange Cassidy Says His Glasses Are The Most Costly Element of His Ring Gear

In a recent interview with Under The Ring, Orange Cassidy shared some background details on his iconically barebones wrestling gear (via Fightful). According to Cassidy, the only special element of his usual getup are his sunglasses, which he consistently has engraved to add a unique touch. You can find a highlight about the shades and watch the complete interview below.

On the most expensive part of his gear: “The most expensive thing I wear in the ring is my Ray Ban aviators. I get little engravings on them on the sides of the ear tips that say ‘freshly’ and ‘squeezed.’ So if I hand them out or somebody gets them they know that they are the ones that I that I actually have. Then, I just buy jeans and then jackets and that’s really it… Eventually I had to [buy more jeans and jackets] and now I just have a closet that’s full of just different colors of denim.”