Orange Cassidy Reportedly Dealing With An Injury

Fightful Select reports that Orange Cassidy is out of action as he recently suffered an injury. Sources said the early word is that he may have torn has pectoral muscle. It’s unknown when the injury occurred. His last match was a four-way against Ricochet, Mark Davis and Speedball Mike Bailey two weeks ago.

As a result of the injury, he has backed out of several appearances he was scheduled for. It’s unknown when he will return or if there are plans for surgery.