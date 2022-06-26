Orange Cassidy Reportedly Getting New Licensed Entrance Theme

Orange Cassidy looks to be changing up his entrance theme to one of the songs he previously used. According to Fightful Select, AEW has secured the licensing for Cassidy to use Jefferson Starship’s 1979 track “Jane,” which Cassidy previously used on the independent scene.. Cassidy teased something coming on Twitter on Saturday night when, while promoting his match against Will Ospreay for tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, he wrote:

“This is tomorrow.

Will said he has a special costume.

I guess I’ll get something new too.

Oh, and the IWGP US Championship.”

Cassidy has been using The Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind,” which AEW secured a multi-year agreement to use in March of last year. Tony Khan has previously said that he tried to get “Jane” but when he reached out to Jefferson Starship, “they never even answered my emails, so I decided to take a huge swing, & it came through [with the Pixies song].”

You can hear “Jane” below: