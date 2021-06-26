Original Sexy Star Hospitalized For Emergency Surgery In Guatemala

PWInsider reports that the original Sexy Star, Dulce Garcia, has been hospitalized after having emergency surgery for appendicitis last night in Guatemala. She was set to wrestle for Robles Promotions but was taken to the hospital after severe abdominal pain. She will stay there for several weeks to recover from the operation.

AAA currently as another wrestler playing Sexy Star, played by Hija de Gatubela, after Garcia played the role in Lucha Underground and AAA in the past.