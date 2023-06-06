O’Shay Edwards Announced for MLW Fusion TV Tapings Next Month

– Major league Wrestling (MLW) has announced that O’Shay Edwards will make his MLW debut at next month’s Fusion TV tapings on July 8 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here’s the full announcement:

O’Shay Edwards joins Bomaye Fight Club, debuts July 8 in MLW

Tickets Now Available at MLW2300.com

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the singles debut of O’Shay Edwards at the FUSION TV taping portion of the July 8 Never Say Never event Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The mysterious backer behind The Bomaye Fight Club is making big moves: the “Big Bad Kaiju” O’Shay Edwards is coming to MLW.

League officials have come to terms with the Bomaye Fight Club on the debut of O’Shay Edwards for July 8.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 270-pounds, Edwards made the transition from college football at the University of West Georgia to an impressive career in the squared circle.

With Bomaye Fight Club’s already impressive roster of fighting athletes, including top ranked Alex Kane and strongman Mr. Thomas, the addition of Edwards adds depth to compete for the fight team in multiple divisions. It also adds a new dynamic for MLW matchmakers on potential heavyweight bouts.

A powerhouse, frequently lifting 455-500 lbs., this Georgia heavyweight vows death to the fake heavyweights.

A private contractor with the Air Force prior to going pro, Edwards vows to go to war with all who oppose the Bomaye Fight Club… and it starts July 8.

As for who is the mysterious backer pulling the strings behind Bomaye Fight Club’s big 2023… Only time will tell if this shadowy figure is revealed.

O’Shay Edwards’ bout is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

See O’Shay Edwards Saturday, July 8 in Philadelphia. Get tickets now at http://www.MLW2300.com.

NEVER SAY NEVER FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Hammerstone (champion) vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

Fans Bring The Weapons! World Tag Team Championship

The Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. The Calling

The return of Timothy Thatcher!

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford

O’Shay Edwards debut

Gene Snisky in action!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Jacob Fatu

BOMAYE Fight Club

Mance Warner

Delmi Exo

Microman

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Sam Adonis

1 Called Manders

Mr. Thomas

Matthew Justice

Matt Striker

Mandy León

Mister Saint Laurent

Sam Laterna

Plus MORE

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** SPECIAL 7PM FUSION TV TAPING START TIME ***

FITE+ Premium Live Event broadcast begins at 8PM ET.

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.