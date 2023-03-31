Pandemonium Best Damn Thing Results 3.29.23: John Hennigan vs. Masha Slamovich, More

Pandemonium Pro Wrestling held their Best Damn Thing show on Wednesday night, with John Hennigan battling Masha Slamovich and more. You can see the results from the Los Angeles show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:

* Jack Cartwheel def. Andrew Everett

* Heather Monroe & Steph De Lander def. Kidd Bandit & Maki Itoh

* Yuya Uemura def. Adam Brooks and Jack Evans and Matt Vandagriff

* Simon Miller def. Ishmael Vaughn

* Doomfly def. Most Violent

* Pandemonium.TV Championship Match: Johnny Hollywood defeats Masha Slamovich

* Pandemonium Pro Championship Rumble Riot: Mike Bailey def. Act Yasukawa, Alan Angels, Allie Katch, Amira, Aspyn Rose, B-Boy, Billie Starkz, Brogan Finlay, Brooke Havok, Can’t Stop Jamaal, Chase James, Chris Bey, Chris Nasty, Dan Evans, Dark Sheik, Darwin Finch, Effy, Enoch, Honest John, Jordan Cruz, JTG, Juicy Finau, Koto Hiro, Nina, PJ Black, Richie Coy, Robert Martyr, Sandra Moone, Sonico, Super Beast, Ty Ray, Warhorse, and Wicked Wickett.

* Pandemonium Pro Championship Match: Ishmael Vaughn def. Mike Bailey