Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.14.22  

AEW Winter is Coming

December 14th, 2022 | Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas

I’m finally back from Toronto and due to a flight cancellation, I fell a bit further behind had to miss more shows than I wanted. I couldn’t get to Deadline and the Tag League Finals but I’m here for this.

AEW getting to use the NBA on NBC theme is Tony Khan’s greatest move ever. Make it the new Dynamite intro theme (the current one is very not good) and use it beyond this Best of 7 Series.

Match #4 In Best Of Seven Series: Death Triangle [2] vs. The Elite [1]

The Elite got their first win in match 3. By this point, you totally know what to expect here. High octane offense, big spots, a fast pace, and lots of action. The story twist in this was Nick Jackson’s ankle. After a dive, he began favoring it and the Elite had to talk things over as he dealt with it. It hit a point where he had to head to the back like when Paul Pierce had to poop during the 2008 NBA Finals. With no Nick around, Death Triangle managed to take control throughout a commercial break. Kenny had a strong run but got in trouble until Nick made his triumphant return. That didn’t last too long though as he got his ankle hit hard and he tapped to a Fénix kneebar at the 14:48 mark. I liked the story told here more than the action. My biggest concern is the 3-1 lead. I don’t like the tired comeback storyline which happens often in a series or Iron Man match and it’ll likely be the case here. I hope they have the balls to end this in six matches or something. [***½]

Post-match, Kenny Omega suggests the next match be No DQ and it seemed agreed upon.

MJF was interviewed backstage and cut a long promo about Ricky Starks’ “star making” segment last week. Meanwhile he has been batting 1.000 with star efforts since day one.

The Acclaimed hit the ring for some fun and that included a rap featuring Britney Greiner and Elon Musk references. Of course, the heat magnets and consistently boring stable of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, and Jeff Jarrett attacked to interrupt. Honestly, a HUGE reason why 2022 has been a big step down for AEW from 2021 is the constant inclusion of guys like Lethal on weekly TV over other talents.

The JAS was interviewed and included Jericho telling Daniel Garcia that he needed to shadow his elder, Sammy Guevara going forward. Garcia wasn’t too happy. Guevara meets Moxley on Friday.

Brian Cage (37-9) vs. Jungle Boy (24-13-1 in 2022)

It’s JB’s first match since Full Gear. Meanwhile, I don’t think anyone is interested in Cage in AEW. On paper, this sounds like an ideal match as JB can take a great beating and Cage’s massive self should be able to dish one out. They mostly followed that formula but it didn’t feel like it clicked the way it should’ve. Cage held serve through a break before Jungle Boy rallied and busted out a Canadian Destroyer near fall. A Prince Nana distraction cut off the Snare Trap but JB still managed to with an O’Connor Roll in 8:18. That was a match that happened. That’s about all I can say. [**¼]

Post-match, Jungle Boy called out Big Bill but got Stokely Hathaway and Lee Moriarty distracting him to allow the Bill attack. JB got planted with a chokeslam until Hook came out and sent every heel scurrying. It was hilarious to see Big Bill just bail from a dude who is like 110 pounds. At least have Stokely talk down the big man as a strategy move or something. I am here for The Jungle Hook duo though. Hook has barely been on TV in recent months but is still wildly over.

Jon Moxley cut a promo with Claudio and Wheeler looking menacing behind him to say that the BCC is doing well and they end the JAS feud on Friday when he beats Guevara. That’s a hilariously low-key way to end the longest running feud in wrestling.

Swerve plans on settling differences with Keith Lee next week.

The Factory (0-0) vs. The House of Black (6-2)

The Factory trio is…oh who cares? Comoroto threw his toothpick at Julia Hart before the bell so he got the mist spit at him. Matthews and King beat up everyone and QT was tossed into Black Mass for the finish in 0:22. Just what it should’ve been. Now book the House of Black like they matter instead of just as spooky geeks, please. [NR]

Shida vs. Hayter next week for the Women’s Title. Britt Baker cut a promo about it in the back when Skye Blue interrupted and set up a match for Friday. AEW just has matches booked that way all the time and it’s so unintentionally funny.

Action Andretti vs. Chris Jericho (12-3 in 2022)

I’ve seen Andretti shine on Dark before. His nameplate was improperly put up with Jericho’s name and stats. This started like your standard squash with Jericho taking his opponent lightly, taunting, and beating him up. As it progressed though, you could tell that Andretti wasn’t going down without a fight. We got “Let’s Go Jobber” chants which led to a huge pop when he survived the Codebreaker. That led to a commercial break that showed this was going longer than anyone expected. Returing from break, Andretti impressed with dives and high flying offense but he missed a split legged moonsault and you got the sense that it was his big mistake and he’d lose after putting up a good fight. However, we got flash pins and more offense from him as the fans ate this up. He springboarded into the Walls but again found ways to turn it into offense and close calls. He nailed a standing SSP to score the biggest upset in AEW history after 9:30. That was this show’s Razor/1-2-3 Kid moment but done in a much better match and made for a fantastic moment. [***½]

Ricky Starks cut a promo in the back about how tonight is his night.

A video aired to hype how much FTR wants to get their hands on the Gunns.

Elsewhere, Jericho threw a fake looking fit in the back.

Ruby Soho (40-8) vs. Tay Melo (42-7)

Taz singing Ruby’s theme will never get old. Tay attacked on the outside before this officially began which made sense given their rivalry. The back and forth once this got going was fine but like a lot of AEW women’s matches, something about it didn’t quite click. I really don’t like that I don’t love this division more. It has so much potential but keeps getting booked poorly. Both girls survived some big moves from the other like an STO and Gotch Style Piledriver. Ruby avoided the Tay-KO that broke her nose at the PPV and hit a knee of her own. Destination Unknown ended this after 9:02. This was largely fine but then Anna Jay hit the ring to jump Ruby because no JAS feud can EVER end when it should. [**½]

Hangman Page said that he’s not sure when he’ll be cleared to face Moxley.

RAMPAGE

Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara

Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue

Wardlow in action

Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy and Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian, Trent Seven, Butcher, and Blade

HOLIDAY BASH DYNAMITE

Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida

FTR vs. The Gunns

Elite vs. Death Triangle Match 5, No DQ

AEW World Championship: MJF [c] (17-2 on Dynamite) vs. Ricky Starks (39-7)

The crowd was pretty into this from the start as they are behind Starks. MJF mocked his challenger a bunch and stalled a bit with some tactics in the audience. Typical heel stuff. MJF actually worked a classic heel style with things like an abdominal stretch and those aforementioned stalling bits. MJF targeted the arm, stomping on it and working it throughout. When Starks hit the Spear, he couldn’t capitalize because of the arm damage. I liked MJF playing possum and pulling him into an armbar. He’s so very good at the little things. Starks really got going late but MJF hid behind the referee and kicked Starks low before using a pinning combination to win in 15:46. That was really good though I wanted to like that more. I think the ending fell flat though. This was a chance to make Starks look like a star and instead he kind of feels like any other babyface who fell short in his big title opportunity. [***½]

MJF’s exit was interrupted by the arrival of a pissed off Bryan Danielson. He gave chase but MJF made it up the stairs in the crowd and it looks like we’ve likely got the setup for the next PPV main event.