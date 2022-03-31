Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 3.30.22  

Dynamite

March 20th, 2022 | Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Last week’s episode was pretty rough. I didn’t review it but I watched and it wasn’t exactly something you need to see, though Punk/Harwood ruled.

CM Punk (14-1) vs. Max Caster (51-24)

As expected, Caster made the first Will Smith/Chris Rock reference. He also included a Z-Pak reference. They are consistently getting moreover, by the way. Commentary talked a lot about Punk’s championship gesture last week. Most people know that Bowens is the better wrestler of The Acclaimed but Punk did well to make sure Caster got to look pretty good. Caster got in a few bits of offense and had control for a couple of minutes though the outcome was never in doubt. Punk survived a Fisherman Buster and hit a piledriver before winning with the Anaconda Vice in 7:09. A perfectly fine opening contest. [**½]

Post-match, Tony Schiavone interviewed Punk to stupidly ask what the title gesture meant. Punk clarified that he was coming for the World Title whether it’s Adam Page or Adam Cole holding it.

FTR, in Scott Hall themed gear, were interviewed in the back along with MJF. They were not pleased with the MJF/Wardlow drama, saying Wardlow is their boy even though they’re still friends with MJF. MJF suggested that Wardlow talked smack about FTR behind their backs though the team didn’t believe him. Also, Wardlow is barred from the arena tonight.

Jay Lethal (10-3) vs. Jon Moxley (45-4-1)

I must say, Jay is right near the top of my AEW dislike list. With Brandi gone, I’m thinking he, Sammy Guevara, and QT Marshall sit atop alone. As has been the case with Moxley lately, he seemed to relish in the fight and wanted to bring out the best in Lethal. He even put his hands behind his back to goad Lethal into a striking battle, which is right up his own alley. They worked through a commercial break and upon return, they traded plenty of forearms. It was like Moxley wanted to have a NEVER Openweight Title match with Lethal, though that’s not his style. They went into some close calls late for Lethal but you knew he had no chance here. Moxley avoided the Figure Four and won with the Paradigm Shift in 10:59. They shook hands afterward. This was another good match. [***]

A short video package hyped Marina Shafir, who has been winning on Dark recently.

FTR (30-6) vs. The Gunn Club (8-1)

Each week, FTR is getting more and more popular. JR was like, “When are FTR gonna become AEW Tag Team Champions?” He didn’t include “again,” making me think he doesn’t remember that they were champs. I kind of don’t either, sadly. MJF came out to join commentary, which seemed to annoy FTR. The match went along well enough with FTR showcasing their tag team greatness and the Gunn Club existing. They took control after a cheap shot from Billy heading into the commercial break. Returning, Dax got the hot tag and did his thing but then we stopped focusing on the match because Wardlow showed up, destroying security guards. They finally stopped him before he could get to MJF. The distraction nearly spelled doom for FTR but they hit the Big Rig to win after 9:08. A bit too long for the Ass Boys and kind of a mess since they focused too much on the Wardlow stuff late. [**¼]

MJF hit the ring to celebrate with FTR but Dax shoved him away. They said they didn’t want any part of that drama and that Wardlow is their dog. Huge “FTR” chants.

A video package aired to hype Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee in a good old-fashioned Hoss Battle on Rampage.

We got a promo from the Jericho Society of America or whatever they’re called. Man, all I like from this group is Daniel Garcia. They talked for a bit until Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston were revealed behind a curtain. This sparked a brawl that would’ve been okay had it ended with Kingston hitting the backfist on Jericho in the ring. Instead, it dragged on way past that so the JAS could turn the tide and end up laying out the faces. This went on forever and the JAS stuff isn’t working at all. Cut this down and give more time to the women, who still get barely one segment per show.

Backstage, Smart Mark Sterling told Jade Cargill that he picked The Librarian for the 30th opponent. Jade shot her down and agreed to face the other option, Marina Shafir though Mark didn’t seem confident. Tony, cut the shit.

Bryan Danielson (16-2-2) vs. Wheeler YUTA (20-17)

Commentary hyped YUTA having a Pure Title shot in ROH this Friday. YUTA also has been heavily involved in the Blackpool stuff, even slapping William Regal. I popped for Regal flat-out calling Danielson the best of all time. I concur. We got some YUTA chants as he held his own on the mat with Danielson and even did a sweet bridging Figure Four. Jay Lethal wishes. Danielson took over as we went through the commercial break but upon return, YUTA fired off Danielson’s elbows and nearly stole this with a sweet pinning combination. I legitimately bit on that near fall. Danielson got going and went to kick his head in but YUTA spat at him. That just made Danielson kick him harder before adding a Gotch Piledriver and winning with the LeBell Lock in 10:12. Hell yes. A physical war that made YUTA look great. Danielson is legitimately the greatest to ever do it. [***½]

We got a video package to hype Andrade/Darby in the main event.

The Undisputed Elite came out with their stolen titles to throw a celebration. I’ve never liked stolen title celebrations because you just end up looking kind of dumb. That worked for Kyle though here because I got to see him air-guitar with the belt again. This was legitimately a completely Undisputed Era entrance right down to the camera angles. I lost it at Kyle sitting down with his head in his legs because he had too much champagne in the back. Of course, this all led to Hangman Page interrupting in a white car with horns on the front like he’s a less wealthy JBL. He cleaned house but Cole avoided the Buckshot Lariat, only for Jurassic Express and Christian Cage to join in. They took out reDRagon and sent Cole in for the Buckshot Lariat. Again he avoided it but he still got backdropped onto his buddies outside. This was a fun little segment, mainly due to Kyle O’Reilly.

Thunder Rosa was brought out for a promo. It went much better than the awful interruption last week. She basically said that pillars (like Britt Baker) fall but a foundation (like her) stands forever and she’s proud to represent the division. Fine babyface stuff.

FTR cut a promo in the back about taking themselves seriously because they love wrestling. They hold the AAA Titles, will win the ROH belts on Friday and want the AEW straps again. They issue a challenge to The Young Bucks to see who is the GOAT tandem.

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: The Bunny (33-22) vs. Toni Storm (0-0)

As expected, Toni Storm made her debut here. Hopefully, Toni doesn’t get in the way of Ruby Soho and lost in the shuffle. I am 100% behind the women getting more time but I do think this match was a bit too long. Nothing against The Bunny but she’s a midcarder in the division and can afford to take a relatively quick loss. Not two minutes or anything but closer to five where she gets in a bit of offense and Toni does her thing. With this going 8:44, it was a bit too 50/50 for establishing a new star. They fought through a break and had a strike exchange before Toni hit Storm Zero (the third piledriver of the evening), giving her the win. Love Toni but a lackluster debut match. Hoping for something better going forward. [**¼]

Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero were interviewed, with Rose saying she’s the real foundation of the division.

DYNAMITE NEXT WEEK!

· More Owen Hart women’s qualifiers and the men begin theirs

· The Butcher and the Blade vs. The Hardy Boyz in a Tables Match

RAMPAGE!

· Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

· House of Black vs. Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson

· Dan Lambert, Scorpio Sky, and Paige VanZant will speak

· Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue in an Owen Hart qualifier

· Kris Statlander will talk

· Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee

Andrade El Idolo (11-7) vs. Darby Allin (58-19-1)

Honestly, Andrade’s record makes me so mad. AEW has done NOTHING with him and this is a chance to start fixing that. Andrade took out Darby with a corkscrew dive before he even got into the ring and then dropped him onto the timekeeper’s table. They continued the brawl outside using the steel steps and the skateboard to add to the violence of it all before the bell even rang. Andrade caught a dive and suplexed Allin into the front row before doing another onto the steel steps. That gave him control once the bell actually rang. That sent them into a commercial break but following it, they kept up the impressive pace and had a hard-hitting match. I liked Darby using his belt to trip Andrade into a Stunner after Andrade teased using his own belt. Things broke down late with Jose, Sting, Butcher, and Blade getting involved. Andrade hit a Buckle Bomb and DDT to win in 10:38. [***¾]

After the match, the Hardys made the save as AFO attempted another beatdown of the faces.