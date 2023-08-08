Pantoja’s STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2023 Night 4 Review  

STARDOM 5Star Grand Prix 2023 Night 4

August 5th, 2023 | Yoshitsune Arena in Komatsu, Kaga | Attendance: 502

I’m so happy this tournament is back and I’m still loving the 2-3 match cards. Not only did they get this show up within two days of it happening but they also uploaded the 8/6 show within a day.

Blue Stars: AZM [0] vs. MIRAI [2]

When I first looked at the matchups in this tournament, I saw this as an AZM win to potentially set up a Wonder of Stardom Title match. But with MIRAI starting 0-2, I think she’s due for a string of wins. AZM did start hot though, using her quickness to put MIRAI on her heels and really hold serve for the first few minutes. Apparently, it was absurdly hot in this arena with no AC (the audience had to fan themselves consistently), so AZM moving the way she did was even more impressive. Of course, the way that MIRAI turned the tide was by utilizing her size and strength. Near the end, AZM took a ROUGH bump on a lariat but thankfully seemed fine. AZM came close with some arm submissions and flash pins but too many lariats overwhelmed her and she lost in 7:55. I wish that final lariat looked better because it was the weakest of the ones MIRAI threw. This was the AZM special. Homegirl has mastered the art of the sub-10 minute sprint. [***¾]

Red Stars: Starlight Kid [0] vs. Suzu Suzuki [0]

They had a really good match in June that ended via DQ (***¼) and set the stage for something potentially violent here. Like MIRAI, Suzu is off to an 0-2 start so I expect a bit of a run as she should finish high in the standings. SLK was the first to try something underhanded but it backfired and she ended up getting by the chair. However, while fighting outside, SLK slammed Suzu’s knee on the floor and that gave her a target, ensuring Suzu couldn’t gather too much momentum. Pretty much everything they did had the feeling of two women who really don’t like each other and that kind of animosity is welcome in a tournament. I’ll keep saying it but I really wish the Tequila Shot was Suzu’s finisher. She hit it here for two and it looked fantastic. The highlight of the match with an avalanche uranage by Suzu that probably should’ve ended things. Alas, she picked up SLK and hit a German, rolled through it, and added another to get on the board in 12:26. Another very good outing between them though it still feels like they have something better in them. [***½]

Blue Stars: Maika [2] vs. Saori Anou [3]

Maika offered a handshake before the bell but Saori kicked her hand away. So, Maika responded by dropkicking her from behind to get this started. It seems like Saori has basically been taking a beating this tournament from Giulia trying to murder her to the powerbomb she took on the floor against Mariah May. Here, Maika was game to try and one up that by throwing her around at ringside and delivering some fierce lariats. It was kind of the ideal match for the more aggressive Maika we’ve seen recently. Saori also made sure she looked great by bumping her ass off. While she was outmatched in terms of power, Saori managed to get stuff going with stiff strikes and kicks. Maika pouring water on Saori after a back suplex outside seems like a heel move but in that arena’s heat, it was a babyface move. As this passed the 10 minute mark, you could see how exhausted they were. Combine that with the water in their hair and they looked drenched in sweat as they traded strikes in the center of the ring. Saori survived a half crab late and they were just going at it when time expired at 15:00, giving Saori her second draw. A damn good match and while I don’t think it quite hit the level of greatness they’re capable of, the sheer fact that they went 15 in those conditions is remarkable. [***¾]