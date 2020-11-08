wrestling / News
Paradigm Pro Wrestling Fighting Spirit Heavyweight Grand Prix 2020 Results
Paradigm Pro Wrestling held the Fighting Spirit Heavyweight Grand Prix 2020 last night at the American Legion Post 204 in Sellersburg, Indiana. Here are results, via PW Ponderings:
* PPW Grand Prix Opening Round Match: Cole Radrick def. Derek Neal
* PPW Grand Prix Opening Round Match: Dominic Garrini def. Dustin Leonard
* PPW Grand Prix Opening Round Match: Lee Moriarty def. Max The Impaler
* PPW Grand Prix Opening Round Match: Thomas Shire def. Josh Crane
* PPW Grand Prix Alternative Match: Alex Kane def. Levi Everett
* PPW Grand Prix Quarterfinals Match for the PPW Heavy Hitters Championship: Bobby Beverly (c) def. Cole Radrick to retain the PPW Heavy Hitters Championship
* PPW Grand Prix Quarterfinals Match: Dominic Garrini def. Calvin Tankman
* PPW Grand Prix Quarterfinals Match: Mike Braddock def. Thomas Shire
* PPW Grand Prix Quarterfinals Match: Hoodfoot def. Lee Moriarty
* UWFI Rules Match for the Midwest Territory Championship: Chase Holliday (c) def. Lord Crewe to retain the Midwest Territory Championship
* UWFI Rules Match: Flash Thompson def. Lexus Montez
* PPW Grand Prix Semi-Finals Match: Hoodfoot def. Mike Braddock
* PPW Grand Prix Semi-Finals Match for the PPW Heavy Hitters Championship: Dominic Garrini def. Bobby Beverly (c) to become the NEW PPW Heavy Hitters Champion
* UWFI Super Fight Match: Dan Severn def. Matthew Justice
* PPW Grand Prix Finals Match for the PPW Heavy Hitters Championship: Hoodfoot def. Dominic Garrini (c) to become the NEW PPW Heavy Hitters Champion
VERY nice @alex_kane11 #PPWGrandPrix2 pic.twitter.com/EQjeK7lcD7
— 🎬Tiffany Merryhill, holiday seasoned🍽️🦃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) November 7, 2020
I think @thisisjrose my have been slightly intimidated by @_theyaremax_ 😂 #PPWGrandPrix2 pic.twitter.com/DKa9iXjBOq
— Erin Cookson (@ErinCookson) November 7, 2020
@NotThatShire is a bad bad man look out #PPWGRANDPRIX2 pic.twitter.com/VtLsaBHPwy
— is it Christmas yet? (@scottyda78) November 7, 2020
This is what happens when you come for the chain @ChaseHollidayX #PPWGRANDPRIX2 pic.twitter.com/M6IzL7semA
— is it Christmas yet? (@scottyda78) November 7, 2020
AND NEWWWWWW @HoodFoot418 #PPWGrandPrix2 pic.twitter.com/OS9rdc2UXu
— 🎬Tiffany Merryhill, holiday seasoned🍽️🦃 (@ThatRoseTattoo) November 7, 2020
