Paradigm Pro Wrestling Same Energy Quick Results 9.25.20: Myron Reed Wins Title in Headliner
– Paradigm Pro Wrestling held its Same Energy event last night at the American Legion Post 204 in Sellersburg, Indiana. In the headlining match, Myron Reed bet champion Freddie Hudson in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to become the new Paradigm champion. Below are some results, courtesy of PWPonderings.com:
* UWFI Rules: “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas beat O’Shay Edwards.
* MWT.com Championship Match: Chase Holliday (c) beat Cole Radrick and Lee Moriarty to retain the MWT.com Championship.
* UWFI Rules: Justin Kyle beat Flash Thompson.
* Adam Slade def. Dylan Derringer
* UWFI Rules: Derek Neal beat Juicy Jimmy.
* PPW Tag Team Championship Match: The Rejects (Reed Bentley and John Wayne Murdoch def. DDTrash (Ron Mathis and Bruce Grey) (c) in order to be crowned the new PPW Tag Team Champions.
* UWFI Rules: Dominic Garrini beat Nolan Edward.
* 40 Acres (PB Smooth and Tre Lamar) beat Billie Starkz and Charlie Kruel.
* Bradley Prescott IV beat Everett Connors.
* Street Fight for the PPW Heavy Hitters Championship: Bobby Beverly (c) beat Matthew Justice to retain the PPW Heavy Hitters Championship.
* UWFI Rules: Calvin Tankman beat Brett Ison.
* 2 out of 3 Falls Match for the PPW Championship: Myron Reed beat Freddie Hudson (c) and was crowned the new PPW Champion.
