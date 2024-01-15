Parker Boudreaux Recently Backstage at AEW Dynamite

Fightful Select reports that Parker Boudreaux, who has been absent from AEW for nearly a year, was recently backstage at Dynamite in Jacksonville. Boudreaux was said to be visiting friends and his co-workers. He has been on hiatus due to an injury.

At this time, it appears as there are no creative plans lined up for him. He was previously a member of Mogul Embassy, along with Trench (who is no longer in AEW). He is no longer considered part of the group backstage, and his affiliation was removed from his roster listing.