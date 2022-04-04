Pat McAfee Had The ‘Time of His Life’ At Wrestlemania Last Night

In an interview with Fightful, Pat McAfee spoke about his experience at Wrestlemania 38 last night, calling it the time of his life. McAfee had his first match on the main roster, defeating Austin Theory. He then had his second match, losing to Vince McMahon. Here are highlights:

On his experience at Wrestlemania: “Last night was a dream come true. Last night was the time of my life. Last night…I should have been undefeated at WrestleMania, but I got bamboozled. There was no way that was a sanctioned match. I’m undefeated at WrestleMania. Absolutely thankful for everybody and everything. Austin Theory, he’s a good kid. He’s on his way. I was very fortunate to be in there. There was some cool stuff that took place at WrestleMania. Shoutout to everybody on the internet that gave me a lot of love. I can’t thank you enough. It was a fucking dream and you guys are the best.”

On his entrance at the event: “‘What am I supposed to do here,’ is what I started thinking when I walked out for that entrance. The fuckin Cowboys cheerleaders were out there, didn’t know that happening. That’s awesome. By the way, thank you to Jack White, shoutout to White Stripes letting that one play. Shoutout to WWE for also making that happen. As soon as I walked out there, I looked around like, ‘Holy fuck.’ In my mind, I’ve done my wrestling entrance and come through the curtain in my head, you think about this moment forever and when I’m walking out I’m like, ‘what the fuck am I supposed to do with my hands?’ I don’t think I thought enough about all this.”

On taking the stunner from Steve Austin: “I was sitting there just befuddled by everything going on in my life right there. I’m not good enough in that business for everything that happened. There was a lot of trust that was placed upon me, hindsight, that should not have been. I’m in there like, ‘I should have been given a heads up.’ I’ve done this three times. Looking back on it, they were really confident in me figuring stuff out.”