wrestling / News

Pat McAfee Makes Surprise Return at WWE Royal Rumble

January 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE royal Rumble Pat McAfee Image Credit: WWE

Pat McAfee once again made his return to WWE, something he does semi-regularly at this point, at tonight’s Royal Rumble event. McAfee is once again on commentary for the show along with Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

WWE Royal Rumble, Joseph Lee

