wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Makes Surprise Return at WWE Royal Rumble
January 27, 2024 | Posted by
Pat McAfee once again made his return to WWE, something he does semi-regularly at this point, at tonight’s Royal Rumble event. McAfee is once again on commentary for the show along with Michael Cole and Corey Graves.
Welcome back, Pat!@PatMcAfeeShow is here at #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/T5Wr2UH8de
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2024
