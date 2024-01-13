Paul Burchill Recalls Creating His Look For Pirate Character, Getting Hurt During Gimmick’s Debut

Paul Burchill famously played an ill-fated pirate gimmick in WWE, and he recently recalled trying to create the look for the character. Burchill spoke with Under the Ring for a new interview and discussed his run as the character. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On creating his look: “I came home and said to my wife, ‘I’m going to be a pirate and this is the idea.’ Then she just went to work for the next week calling museums, and all these different places to get the apparel to try and put this thing together. It was kind of down to you to pull it together and turn up with it ready to go and that was an interesting time and quite challenging. To switch, almost in the course of a week, completely 180 your direction and your look and come up with this new persona, so it was kind of challenging.”

On getting hurt right at the character’s debut: “It didn’t help that I pretty badly injured my knee on the day that we were debuting the character in the ring when I was running through my entrance and I blew my ACL and MCL out just doing a run-through on my entrance. That night was really interesting with a destroyed knee, and then kind of went along from there.”