Paul Heyman Denies Radio Personality’s Claim That He Turned Down Offer To Be Joey Styles

During a recent episode of his radio show Carton and Roberts (via Wrestling Inc), radio personality Craig Carton claimed that he was offered a job to be an announcer for ECW, where he would be named Joey Styles. The man that was hired to be Styles, Joseph Bonsignore, was hired in 1993.

Carton said: “I was once offered a job in wrestling when I worked in Philly. I don’t even know the name of the company. It was in the mid 90s. I was going to be Joey Styles. I was on the WIP Radio in Philadelphia, someone came to me from ECW and said, ‘we’d love you to be our ringside announcer, and you’re gonna go by the name Joey Styles.’ My schedule didn’t allow it or something. I don’t remember being against it, because I wasn’t making much money. I don’t remember why I didn’t take up the job. But I was going to be Joey Styles, I’ll never forget the name because it was such a cool name.”

In a post on Twitter, Paul Heyman denied that this was true, saying Bonsignore was the only one ever considered for that name.

He wrote: “Sorry, @craigcartonlive. I’m calling bullshit on this one. #JoeBonsignore was @JoeyStyles even before I hired him in 1993. In ’94, we needed a replacement that summer. There were a few considerations. None of them were to be named #JoeyStyles. #ECW @EvanRobertsWFAN”