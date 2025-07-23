Paul Heyman On How New Jack’s WWE 2K25 Inclusion Is a ‘Moment of Completion’

New Jack is newly available in WWE 2K25, and Paul Heyman believes it’s a full circle moment considering how he believes the late ECW star influenced video games. New Jack is part of the Fearless DLC pack that released on Wednesday and Heyman spoke with Metro for a new interview in which he talked about his perception on how the legendary wild man influenced video games.

“This is a moment of completion in the entire video game industry,” Heyman said of New Jack’s inclusion in the game. “You cannot deny New Jack’s influence in sports entertainment/pro wrestling culture, nor should you deny his influence on video games. Most of the people that are writing the codes that then become the video games were ECW or WWE fans, and I mean, are you telling me that those who make Grand Theft Auto weren’t influenced by New Jack? Come on!”

He added, “Oh my God! What a fantastic idea to pay tribute to someone that has been such an influence on not only the culture of pro wrestling, but on the culture of video games, because of the influence that we’ve had on those who write the games.”

The DLC pack is now available and includes New Jack Penta, Jordynne Grace, Bull Nakano, and KSI.