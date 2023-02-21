– During a recent edition of Cafe de Rene with Renee Dupree, former WWE Superstar Paul London discussed returning to the ring at AIW earlier this month. He competed in a Fatal 4-Way match against tJoey Janela, Wes Barkley, and Derek Dillinger. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Paul London on his in-ring return: “I’ve been very fortunate. I’ve been, just recently, putting my feet back in the water. Several weeks ago, I was in Lancaster, Pennsylvania with Ricardo (Rodriguez), the former manager of Alberto Del Rio. Tremendous human being, I’ve always thought so highly of him as well. I’ve been having really fortunate things where, you’re thinking all of these things, I put a lot of pressure on myself before every show, and I get different bits of nerves for different reasons. It’s been a little while and, in my head, people have certain hopes. It’s not that I’m aiming for that, but it’s definitely something where you want to be high and up and entertaining and exceed their expectations. You work smarter, not harder. I still worked my ass off, I feel. Took a pretty insane german that has been making the rounds. Everyone in the match was on point. It was a crazy and chaotic match. It went all over the building. It was great, a lot of fun, nobody is dead.”

His thoughts on working with Joey Janela: “It was my first time meeting and working with Joey Janela too. I’m a fan of his, I like his work. He’s doing something different. He’s loud in a different way. He’s certainly made an improvement to his physique over to where he was when he was on those Dynamite shows. Hats off to any of the wrestlers who performed during those TV segments when there was no fans in the building.”