Paul Wight Recalls Auditioning For Captain Insano In The Waterboy

Paul Wight played the role of Captain Insano in The Waterboy, and he recently looked back on his landing the role and more. Wight played the character in the 1998 football comedy and reprised the role in a cameo on AEW Dynamite. He spoke with the Battleground Podcast about the character, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On auditioning for the role: “I just went crazy. I honestly didn’t even think I was going to get the part. I didn’t even try to get it, which is so weird to think. And then when I showed up to do it, … I read the script, did it in one take, and [they went], ‘That’s great! Thanks!’ I went, ‘I’m really good at this!'”

On being friends with Adam Sandler due to the role: “I would run into Adam Sandler at Super Bowl events here and there, and he would always be with his family. Adam used to introduce me to everyone, [and his mother] would hold my hand and she would [say], ‘This is Adam’s big friend, Paul. He’s a pro wrestler.'”

On reprising the role on AEW TV: “Let’s be honest — Paul Wight is kind of cool, but it’s not — it doesn’t have the ‘oomph’… I can do comic books. I could probably do an animated TV show. … [Tony Khan] just put that in my hand like, ‘Here you go, bud. Thanks for coming to AEW.’ … And now we’re having fun getting it together and figuring out what we’re going to do with it.”