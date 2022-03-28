Paul Wight Discusses Bryan Danielson Trying To Sneak Up On Giants Backstage In AEW

Paul Wight recently appeared on The Rob Brown Show, and he discussed Bryan Danielson’s technical wrestling skills, Danielson trying to sneak up on giants in AEW, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Paul Wight on Bryan Danielson’s technical wrestling skills and Danielson trying to sneak up on giants in AEW: “I defy you to find a better in-ring technical wrestler today than Bryan Danielson. And I would never say that in front of him to his face, obviously. Daniel Bryan, Bryan Danielson, I keep calling him by the old name. He gave me my shortest title reign ever I think, when I beat Mark Henry. My title reign was all of like, 10 seconds. So there’s still a lot of heat between Mighty Mouse and I. I’m just letting you know. I think that Bryan Danielson is a bully. That’s a joke actually, but I think he’s a bully. He has this thing where he’ll come up behind giants and try to choke them out, so I always have to be really nervous in AEW. That creepy little monster is trying to run up behind me and choke me out. It makes my life in AEW a little bit nerve-wracking.”

On Danielson intimidating him backstage: “Mark Henry and I are very nice people. We’re not bullies. We’re very kind. When you walk by Bryan Danielson, he grits his teeth and his eyes get all crazy and it’s like, you can tell he’s looking to try to dismantle you. And you’re like, ‘look buddy, I just want to get a water from a cooler. I don’t want any trouble.’ Mark Henry and I will sit over there and get dehydrated because we’re scared to go over to the water cooler to get water.”