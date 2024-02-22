– During a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, AEW’s Paul Wight recalled his experience of being taken into the WCW locker room for the first time. Wight revealed that wrestlers backstage were scared that he was a mob enforcer who was there to collect money. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Paul Wight on the first time he went into the WCW locker room: “When I first went to WCW, I met Hulk Hogan at a charity basketball game, who had me come to their show in Chicago to meet the then-booker, Ric Flair. And Jimmy Hart, he just took me into the locker room.”

On what the experience was like: “I had a trench coat on, my hair’s long, I’m dressed in the Chicago winter. So, I go into this locker room and I am freaking out on the inside. Oh, my god, there’s Paul Orndorff, there’s Arn Anderson, there’s Sting. I’m just trying to play it cool.”

On how wrestlers thought Wight was a mob enforcer there to collect money: “Meanwhile, Arn Anderson thinks that one of the guys owes the mob money and thinks I’m here to get it. So, he’s telling Paul Orndorff and Paul Orndorff has his buck knife in his bag in case things go bad.”