Paul Wight Was Scared Of Getting Fired For Kicking Out Of Stone Cold Stunner

Paul Wight recalls a certain Texas Rattlesnake kicking ‘the sh*t’ out of him back when he was in WWE. The former WWE legend-turned-AEW Dark: Elevation commentator recently appeared on The Wrestling Classic’s Casual Conversations and delved into ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin quite literally opening a can of whoop ass on him anytime the pair would share the squared circle. You can check out highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On how he’d fair against Steve Austin inside of the ring: “He would kick the sh*t out of me for about 3 or 4 minutes, beat me, and pour beer on my head.”

On trying to convince Vince McMahon to give Austin the win over him during a tour of the United Kingdom: “Vince, these people paid a lot of money to see Stone Cold Steve Austin drink a few beers and hit a few stunners, not do a job to the freaking Big Show.”

On thinking he’s going to get fired after Austin told him to kick out of a stunner: “So, as he’s covering me, he’s telling me to kick out. You’ve heard the horror stories of the older dudes; this guy is gonna get me fired.”