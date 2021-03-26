UPDATE: Peacock To Review 17,000 Hours of WWE Content, WWE Network Removing Same C ontent

UPDATE: It seems that those who use the WWE Network abroad will not be safe from new edits either. According to PWInsider reports that the edits Peacock is making on WWE content for their service are being repeated on the WWE Network. Wrestlemania VI no longer has Bad News Brown vs. Roddy Piper. Survivor Series 2005 no longer has the segment where Vince McMahon uses the N word.

It seems that going forward, if Peacock removes something, WWE will do the same and remove it from the Network.

Original: As reported earlier this week, Peacock has begun to remove problematic content from WWE shows, including the blackface worn by Roddy Piper at Wrestlemania 6 and the use of the racial slur by Vince McMahon at Survivor Series 2015. However, that will not be the end of it.

The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Peacock is planning to review over 17,000 hours of WWE programming and will remove anything else that it decides don’t line up with Peacock’s standards and practices. WWE is being told of any edits that are made.

WWE Network began moving to the service on March 18 and Peacock will be the exclusive home in the US for WWE content starting April 4. The goal is to have all classic content reviewed and available to stream before Summerslam in August.