Various News: Possible Reason That WWE Split Big Show From The Bar, Previews For Tonight’s WWE Main Event & MLW TV

– According to Dave Meltzer, the reason that WWE split Big Show from the Bar is due to Big Show suffering from an injury. Show is suffering from a hamstring injury and needs time to recover.

– On tonight’s MKW Fusion, tag team champions Lucha Bros defend against LA Park & Hijo De LA Park.

– Set for this week’s WWE Main Event is:

* Zack Ryder & The B-Team vs. Tyler Breeze & The Ascension

* Titus O’Neil vs. Mojo Rawley.