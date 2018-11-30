wrestling / News
Various News: Possible Reason That WWE Split Big Show From The Bar, Previews For Tonight’s WWE Main Event & MLW TV
– According to Dave Meltzer, the reason that WWE split Big Show from the Bar is due to Big Show suffering from an injury. Show is suffering from a hamstring injury and needs time to recover.
– On tonight’s MKW Fusion, tag team champions Lucha Bros defend against LA Park & Hijo De LA Park.
– Set for this week’s WWE Main Event is:
* Zack Ryder & The B-Team vs. Tyler Breeze & The Ascension
* Titus O’Neil vs. Mojo Rawley.