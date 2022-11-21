Possible Spoiler On WWE Star’s Impending TV Return

A new report has details on a WWE star potentially returning to TV soon. Fightful reports that as of last week, Becky Lynch was expected to make her return soon from the separated shoulder injury that has kept her out since SummerSlam.

According to the report, Lynch was unable to resume her in-ring training until last month at the earliest. The site was told that Lynch was discussed and planned to be the final entrant in the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, though as always plans could change. Several people in the new WWE regime are said to be “excited” to work with Lynch without her being subject to Vince McMahon’s booking wishes.

There is no word yet on when the final person in WarGames — who will be on Team Bianca — will be revealed. Survivor Series takes place on Saturday.